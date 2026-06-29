Overland Nabs $20 Million Award To Produce Autonomous Resupply Vehicles

The Marine Corps last Friday awarded Overland AI a $19.7 million contract to begin production of a light autonomous ground vehicle (AGV) that the service will use for resupply of a mobile air defense system in operation with the service. Overland AI will provide the vehicle and the autonomy for the military-unmanned ground vehicle with deliveries to the Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) expected to begin in nine months, Byron Boots, co-founder and CEO of the Seattle-based company,…