Space Force Command Operationally Accepts Satellite Jammer

The U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command in June operationally accepted the Meadowlands electronic warfare system that gives the service a capability to jam and disrupt enemy satellite communications. L3Harris Technologies [LHX] last December delivered the first Meadowlands production unit to the Space Force Combat Forces Command’s Mission Delta 3—Space Electromagnetic Warfare unit (Defense Daily, Dec. 11, 2025). Delta 3 trains and presents combat ready forces that provide electronic warfare effects for U.S. and allied forces. The Space Force last…
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Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
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