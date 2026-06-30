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Space Force Command Operationally Accepts Satellite Jammer

Cal Biesecker By
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Space Force Command Operationally Accepts Satellite Jammer
Meadowlands mobile satellite communications jammer. Photo: L3Harris Technologies

The U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command in June operationally accepted the Meadowlands electronic warfare system that gives the service a capability to jam and disrupt enemy satellite communications. L3Harris Technologies [LHX] last December delivered the first Meadowlands production unit to the Space Force Combat Forces Command’s Mission Delta 3—Space Electromagnetic Warfare unit (Defense Daily, Dec. 11, 2025). Delta 3 trains and presents combat ready forces that provide electronic warfare effects for U.S. and allied forces. The Space Force last…

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