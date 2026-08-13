Space Force Selects Five Companies To Help Leverage Commercial Satellites As Part Of SDN

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded contract worth up to $60 million across five vendors to ensure different commercial satellites can interoperate with the future Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone that SpaceX [SPCX] will launch into low Earth orbit as a proliferated satellite constellation. The awards Other Transaction Authority agreements were awarded to Amazon’s [AMZN] Amazon LEO for Government, Lockheed Martin [LMT], Northrop Grumman [NOC], Rocket Lab [RKLB] and York Space Systems [YSS]. The SDN effort is…