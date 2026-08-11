Rocket Lab Introduces Containerized Launch System For Global Deployments

Rocket Lab [RKLB] this week unveiled GHOST, a containerized platform to support suborbital and orbital launches globally using the company’s Electron and HASTE rockets. The Global Hypersonic & Orbital Spacecraft Technology platform will debut with a suborbital launch from Alaska in 2027. Rocket Lab will bring GHOST to its Launch Complex 4 at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska, where two pads will be established for frequent launches. “Our reliability, repeatability, and affordability sets us apart from everybody else,…