Canada’s Dominion Dynamics Raises $100 Million To Scale C2 System, Collaborative Drone

Dominion Dynamics on Tuesday said it raised $100 million in a Series A round to accelerate the company’s distributed command-and-control software backbone and work on its Scout autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) aircraft. The investment was led by Georgian and is the largest Series A round ever in the Canadian defense sector, Dominion said. Earlier this year, Dominion announced a $15.2 million seed round, also led by Georgian, to accelerate deployment of its AuraNet C2 architecture (Defense Daily, Jan. 19). At…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
Job Feed
-
Software Engineer II, Guidewire
Travelers - Hartford, CT
-
Able Seaman (AB)
M (Maintenance) MWS (part time) - Military Sealift Command - Norfolk, VA
-
Ops Chief
Militray Sealift Command - , VA
-
Director of Philanthropy
NC State University, Wilson College of Textiles - Raleigh, NC