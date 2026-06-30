Canada’s Dominion Dynamics Raises $100 Million To Scale C2 System, Collaborative Drone

Dominion Dynamics on Tuesday said it raised $100 million in a Series A round to accelerate the company’s distributed command-and-control software backbone and work on its Scout autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) aircraft. The investment was led by Georgian and is the largest Series A round ever in the Canadian defense sector, Dominion said. Earlier this year, Dominion announced a $15.2 million seed round, also led by Georgian, to accelerate deployment of its AuraNet C2 architecture (Defense Daily, Jan. 19). At…