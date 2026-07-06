Ondas Acquires DZYNE, Adding Long Range UAS, More C-UAS, And Launched Effects

In a deal that adds complementary products, beefs up the company’s manufacturing capacity and finances, and broadens its portfolio of low cost and autonomous technologies, Ondas Holdings [ONDS] on Monday said it has acquired DZYNE Technologies for $875.8 million, consisting of $200 million in cash and the rest in equity. The deal closed on July 2. Ondas was already forecasting sales this year of about $390 million while DYZNE is expected to generate $191 million in 2026 and more than…