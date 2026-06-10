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House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation

Matthew Beinart By
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House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chair of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, provides remarks at the full House Appropriations Committee's markup of its fiscal year 2026 defense spending bill on June 12, 2025. Photo: House Appropriations Committee.

House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program and supporting a range of multi-year munitions procurements. The bill, which aligns with the Trump administration’s requested discretionary spending level, will be marked up by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee (HAC-D) in a closed session on Thursday and then by the full panel on June 24.  "The FY27 Defense Appropriations…

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Congress

House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation

House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]

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