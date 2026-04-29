Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production

Firestorm Labs, which has developed additive manufacturing cells that can be forward deployed to print drones and parts, raised $82 million in a Series B funding round as it transitions to production, the startup said on Wednesday. The funding round was led by Washington Harbour Partners. Firestorm also offers the Tempest and Squall unmanned aircraft systems, both of which can be 3D-printed with the company’s expeditionary xCell additive manufacturing system that can be deployed in 20 or 40-foot shipping containers.…