NGA Director Focused On AI Support for Mission, Transformation, And Workforce

AURORA, Colo.—To ensure the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is postured to meet rapidly evolving threat and warfighters' needs, is resilient, and exploits emerging technologies, the agency’s new director on Wednesday outlined a vision around three lines of effort--mission, transformation and workforce, all enabled by artificial intelligence. NGA is a “data agency” that leverages multiple types of intelligence and AI to give decisionmakers “geospatial intelligence supremacy,” Army Lt. Gen. Michelle Bredenkamp said at the GEOINT Symposium. The agency’s mission is to…