Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—Army paratroopers here last Thursday began assessing a new drone prototype designed to autonomously intercept adversary small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to inform further development of the Bumble Bee Version 2 (BBV2) before it goes into production, officials with the Pentagon’s counter-drone task force said last week. The assessments with the BBV2 follow shortly on the heels of the start of training here by 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers on the initial version of the first-person view (FPV) quadcopter,…
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]