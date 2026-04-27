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Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

Cal Biesecker By
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Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability
A small pile of Bumble Bee V1 drones used by 82nd Airborne paratroopers to train for drone-on-drone defeat missions at Fort Bragg, N.C. Photo: Cal Biesecker

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—Army paratroopers here last Thursday began assessing a new drone prototype designed to autonomously intercept adversary small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to inform further development of the Bumble Bee Version 2 (BBV2) before it goes into production, officials with the Pentagon’s counter-drone task force said last week. The assessments with the BBV2 follow shortly on the heels of the start of training here by 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers on the initial version of the first-person view (FPV) quadcopter,…

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