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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Pictured is a U.S. Marine Corps photo of an F-35B fighter landing on the USS Tripoli (LHA 7) on Apr. 6.

Munitions fired in the two-month old "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense Department comptroller testified on Wednesday. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon budget, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) noted the significant number of munitions used in the operation and said that there had been a "fair amount of equipment destroyed," including two Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built HC-130J Combat King…

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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

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