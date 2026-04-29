Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense Department comptroller testified on Wednesday. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon budget, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) noted the significant number of munitions used in the operation and said that there had been a "fair amount of equipment destroyed," including two Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built HC-130J Combat King…