Army Picks Carnegie Robotics To Be Autonomy Provider For Heavy Logistics Trucks

The Army has picked Carnegie Robotics as the winner of its program to integrate autonomous driving capability on heavy logistics trucks, with an aim to issue prototypes to a unit by mid-fiscal year 2027. Carnegie Robotics will now serve as the prime vendor on the Autonomous Transport Vehicle System (ATV-S) following the latest phase of the competitive development process that also included self-driving technology startup Forterra. The Army’s Capability Portfolio Executive (CPE) Mission Autonomy said Carnegie Robotics’ solution “demonstrated the…
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Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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