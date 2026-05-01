Army Picks Carnegie Robotics To Be Autonomy Provider For Heavy Logistics Trucks

The Army has picked Carnegie Robotics as the winner of its program to integrate autonomous driving capability on heavy logistics trucks, with an aim to issue prototypes to a unit by mid-fiscal year 2027. Carnegie Robotics will now serve as the prime vendor on the Autonomous Transport Vehicle System (ATV-S) following the latest phase of the competitive development process that also included self-driving technology startup Forterra. The Army’s Capability Portfolio Executive (CPE) Mission Autonomy said Carnegie Robotics’ solution “demonstrated the…