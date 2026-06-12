SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize additional aircraft above the service’s request. SASC’s decision, confirmed by a congressional official last Thursday, stands in contrast to House defense authorizers and appropriators, both of which have proposed restoring funds to buy more Black Hawks and Chinooks in fiscal year 2027. “I think we’re pretty comfortable with the idea…