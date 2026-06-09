USAF Looks To Start Building Family Of Affordable Mass Missiles In September

The U.S. Air Force's Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) is to begin production in September, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said on Tuesday. At a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee's defense panel, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), the subcommittee's ranking member, said that he is encouraged that the Extended Range Affordable Missile (ERAM) is "going into production" and asked Wilsbach what the service had learned from ERAM use in Ukraine and elsewhere and how FAMM…