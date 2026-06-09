USAF Looks To Start Building Family Of Affordable Mass Missiles In September

The U.S. Air Force's Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) is to begin production in September, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said on Tuesday. At a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee's defense panel, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), the subcommittee's ranking member, said that he is encouraged that the Extended Range Affordable Missile (ERAM) is "going into production" and asked Wilsbach what the service had learned from ERAM use in Ukraine and elsewhere and how FAMM…
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Congress Updates
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
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