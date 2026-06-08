State Department Okays $2 Billion Sale Of Anduril C-UAS Systems; JASSM-ER For Denmark

The State Department last Saturday approved a nearly $2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Kuwait consisting of various counter-drone systems produced by Anduril Industries. The pending deal consists of the munitions variant of Anduril’s Roadrunner autonomous air vehicle, the Anvil-Kinetic—a drone that slams into other small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in flight, launch boxes, the mobile Long Range Sentry Tower-82 multi-sensor system and Extended Range Sentry Towers, Maritime Sentry Towers, Pulsar electronic warfare systems, Menace tactical operations centers, Lattice…