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State Department Okays $2 Billion Sale Of Anduril C-UAS Systems; JASSM-ER For Denmark

Cal Biesecker By
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State Department Okays $2 Billion Sale Of Anduril C-UAS Systems; JASSM-ER For Denmark
Anduril's Roadrunner autonomous air vehicle landing vertically. Photo: Aunduril

The State Department last Saturday approved a nearly $2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Kuwait consisting of various counter-drone systems produced by Anduril Industries. The pending deal consists of the munitions variant of Anduril’s Roadrunner autonomous air vehicle, the Anvil-Kinetic—a drone that slams into other small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in flight, launch boxes, the mobile Long Range Sentry Tower-82 multi-sensor system and Extended Range Sentry Towers, Maritime Sentry Towers, Pulsar electronic warfare systems, Menace tactical operations centers, Lattice…

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