T-7A Red Hawk Okayed For Production, Each Of Three LRIP Lots Must Get Clearance, USAF Says

The U.S. Air Force cleared Boeing's [BA] T-7A Red Hawk trainer for production on April 23 to replace the service's 1960s-era T-38 Talon by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the service said on Monday. Because of the Milestone C approval, the Air Force "is moving forward with a $219 million contract for the first 14 advanced trainer aircraft along with associated spares, support equipment, and training from Boeing Defense, Space & Security," and initial operational capability for the Red Hawk is on…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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OAA-Office Administrative Assistant-Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal Quality Engineer
Transportation Safeguards and Surety Program, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal Electrical Engineer
Electronic Warfare Technical Advisor, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Quality Engineer
Transportation Safeguards and Surety Program, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM