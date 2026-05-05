T-7A Red Hawk Okayed For Production, Each Of Three LRIP Lots Must Get Clearance, USAF Says

The U.S. Air Force cleared Boeing's [BA] T-7A Red Hawk trainer for production on April 23 to replace the service's 1960s-era T-38 Talon by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the service said on Monday. Because of the Milestone C approval, the Air Force "is moving forward with a $219 million contract for the first 14 advanced trainer aircraft along with associated spares, support equipment, and training from Boeing Defense, Space & Security," and initial operational capability for the Red Hawk is on…