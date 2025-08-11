U.S. OKs Potential $160 Million Deal With Canada For 60 AM General-Built JLTVs

The State Department said on August 8 it has approved a potential $160 million deal with Canada for the sale of 60 AM General-built Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs). The new foreign military sale case arrives as the U.S. Army intends to end its own procurement of JLTVs as part of its new transformation plan. “The proposed sale will improve Canada’s ability to meet current and future threats and enhance its ability to operate in more complex and rapidly changing…