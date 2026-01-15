Sign In
U.S. OKs Potential $1.5 Billion Deal With Peru For Naval Base Work, New FMS With Kuwait, Iraq

Matthew Beinart By
Rear Adm. Luis del Carpio Azalgara, commander of the Peruvian submarine force, right, speaks with U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker during a visit to Base Naval del Callao in Callao, Peru, during the 7th International Symposium on Defense and Security, Sept. 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

The U.S. has approved a potential $1.5 billion deal with Peru for the design and construction of maritime and onshore facilities at the country’s Callao Naval Base. Along with the Peru arrangement, the State Department has also announced a new $800 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) with Kuwait covering sustainment support for its Patriot air defense systems and a potential $110 million sale of Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) to Iraq. For the Peru FMS case, the deal covers design…

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

