U.S. OKs Potential $1.5 Billion Deal With Peru For Naval Base Work, New FMS With Kuwait, Iraq

The U.S. has approved a potential $1.5 billion deal with Peru for the design and construction of maritime and onshore facilities at the country’s Callao Naval Base. Along with the Peru arrangement, the State Department has also announced a new $800 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) with Kuwait covering sustainment support for its Patriot air defense systems and a potential $110 million sale of Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) to Iraq. For the Peru FMS case, the deal covers design…