Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken conduct a press briefing with Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru and Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko after U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
The U.S. will explore expanding munitions co-production opportunities with Japan, to include manufacturing of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), officials confirmed on Sunday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin…