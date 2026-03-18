U.S. International Defense Sales Rose 4 Percent In Fiscal 2025

Total U.S. defense sales in fiscal year 2025 to foreign customers rose nearly 4 percent to $331.2 billion versus $318.7 billion the prior year, driven by an increase in Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) that more than offset a decline in Foreign Military Sales (FMS), the State Department reported this week. The authorized value of DCS, which U.S. companies negotiate with foreign customers, increased nearly 13 percent to $226.8 billion in FY ’25 versus $200.8 billion in FY ’24. The three-year…