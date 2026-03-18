U.S. International Defense Sales Rose 4 Percent In Fiscal 2025

Total U.S. defense sales in fiscal year 2025 to foreign customers rose nearly 4 percent to $331.2 billion versus $318.7 billion the prior year, driven by an increase in Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) that more than offset a decline in Foreign Military Sales (FMS), the State Department reported this week. The authorized value of DCS, which U.S. companies negotiate with foreign customers, increased nearly 13 percent to $226.8 billion in FY ’25 versus $200.8 billion in FY ’24. The three-year…
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USAF Looks To Have Analysis On Numbers, Unit Cost Goals For CCA By Summer Or Fall
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]