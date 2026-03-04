U.S. CENTCOM Confirms First Combat Use Of Lockheed-Built PrSM In Iran Strikes

U.S. Central Command has confirmed the first combat use of the Army’s new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), built by Lockheed Martin [LMT], as part of the military strikes on Iran. “Our U.S. Army soldiers are defending ourselves and our partners and in an historic first, the U.S. Army fired long range Precision Strike Missiles, called PrSMs, in combat, providing an unrivaled deep strike capability,” Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of USCENTCOM, said in a video message on Tuesday evening. PrSM is…