U.K. Gets FMS Nod For Navy AEHF Multiband Terminals

The State Department on Monday said it approved a potential million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the United Kingdom for six Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) Navy Multiband Terminals, bringing to eight the number of terminals that country would receive. The $200 million FMS includes a previous deal worth $41 million for two Navy Multiband Terminals that was below the congressional notification threshold. RTX [RTX] is the prime contractor for the terminals, which provide secure, jam-resistant communications with AEHF satellites.…