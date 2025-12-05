Trump’s Security Strategy Calls For ‘National Mobilization’ To Bolster Defense Industrial Base

The Trump administration’s newly-released National Security Strategy (NSS) calls for a “national mobilization” to bolster the defense industrial base’s capability to innovate “powerful defenses at low cost,” production of arms at scale and to re-shore supply chains. While the rollout of the supporting National Defense Strategy remains pending, the new NSS does appear to build on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent push to move the Pentagon’s weapons buying process to a “wartime footing.” “A strong, capable military cannot exist without…