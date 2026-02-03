Trump Signs Spending Package With $839 Billion Defense Bill, Ending Partial Shutdown

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a spending package to end the partial government shutdown that temporarily impacted the Pentagon, with the legislation having included the final $839 billion fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill. Trump’s approval followed the House’s narrow 217-214 vote to pass the multi-bill spending package earlier in the day, which also included a two-week stopgap funding measure for the Department of Homeland Security. “Months of bipartisan, bicameral work produced a final funding agreement, and the House…