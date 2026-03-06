Trump Says Defense CEOs Agree To Rapidly Quadruple Production Of ‘Exquisite Class’ Weapons

President Donald Trump announced Friday the CEOs of major defense firms have agreed to rapidly quadruple production of “exquisite class” weaponry, amid the U.S.' ongoing military strikes against Iran. Trump said the meeting included executives from BAE Systems, Boeing [BA], Honeywell Aerospace [HON], L3Harris Missile Solutions [LHX], Lockheed Martin [LMT], Northrop Grumman [NOC] and Raytheon [RTX]. The meeting followed questions this week regarding the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions as part of Operation Epic Fury, with…