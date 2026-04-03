Trump Officially Requests $1.5 Trillion FY ’27 Defense Topline, Seeks $350 Billion In Reconciliation Funds

The Trump administration has officially requested a $1.5 trillion defense topline for fiscal year 2027, seeking a “historic increase” split between a $1.15 trillion base budget request and $350 billion in defense funds from a planned reconciliation bill. The White House on Friday noted the request for a massive defense spending boost, a nearly 50 percent increase from the FY ‘26 topline, would support fully funding the Golden Dome homeland missile defense initiative and production boosts for critical munitions as…