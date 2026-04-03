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Trump Officially Requests $1.5 Trillion FY ’27 Defense Topline, Seeks $350 Billion In Reconciliation Funds

Matthew Beinart By
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Trump Officially Requests $1.5 Trillion FY ’27 Defense Topline, Seeks $350 Billion In Reconciliation Funds
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shakes hands with President Donald Trump during an address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)

The Trump administration has officially requested a $1.5 trillion defense topline for fiscal year 2027, seeking a “historic increase” split between a $1.15 trillion base budget request and $350 billion in defense funds from a planned reconciliation bill.  The White House on Friday noted the request for a massive defense spending boost, a nearly 50 percent increase from the FY ‘26 topline, would support fully funding the Golden Dome homeland missile defense initiative and production boosts for critical munitions as…

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