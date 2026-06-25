House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August

House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent August timeline officials have stated. The report of the House Appropriations Committee’s fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill said while lawmakers still strongly support the F/A-XX program and appreciate the Pentagon’s aims to prepare the industrial base for two sixth-generation aircraft, “the Committee is concerned by continued delays.” The committee…