House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans

The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement through the “uncertain” reconciliation process, as the panel marked up its defense legislation on Wednesday. “Rather than using the reconciliation process as a tool to scale up and accelerate investments beyond the base budget, the mandatory request includes funding for several critical efforts, such as munitions, which should have been…