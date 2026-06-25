House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty

The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to fund the remainder of the Pentagon’s budget request via reconciliation. The panel voted 34 to 27 to send the legislation to the full House for floor consideration following a day-long markup on Wednesday. "Recent conflicts have highlighted the pressing need to acquire and produce the munitions, weapons, and technology our…