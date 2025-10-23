Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief
Jim Reagan, interim CEO of SAIC. Photo: SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] after the stock market close Thursday afternoon said James Reagan, former chief financial officer (CFO) of Leidos [LDOS], has been appointed interim CEO effective immediately, succeeding Toni Townes-Whitley. Townes-Whitley has led SAIC since October 2023 when she joined the company from Microsoft [MSFT]. Reagan has been a member of SAIC's board since January 2023. SAIC maintained its financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 but warned a lengthy government shutdown could make it difficult to achieve…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

RTX Posts Strong Third Quarter On Commercial, Defense Work

Business/Financial

Northrop Grumman Reports Strong Third Quarter; Another B-21 Award Expected Soon

Business/Financial

Textron Taps Bell Chief Atherton As New President And CEO

Business/Financial

Anduril Acquires Infrared Camera Designer American Infrared Solutions

Trending

Textron Taps Bell Chief Atherton As New President And CEO
Lockheed Martin Takes Fixed Price, Production Lot Charges on “P958” Program
Apex Planning On-Orbit Demonstration Of Commercially Developed Space Based Interceptor Next June
NNSA furloughs 80 Percent Of Workforce; Focus On Keeping Pantex And Y-12 Open
Anduril Acquires Infrared Camera Designer American Infrared Solutions

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume