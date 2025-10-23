Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] after the stock market close Thursday afternoon said James Reagan, former chief financial officer (CFO) of Leidos [LDOS], has been appointed interim CEO effective immediately, succeeding Toni Townes-Whitley. Townes-Whitley has led SAIC since October 2023 when she joined the company from Microsoft [MSFT]. Reagan has been a member of SAIC's board since January 2023. SAIC maintained its financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 but warned a lengthy government shutdown could make it difficult to achieve…