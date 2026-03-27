To Help Meet USAF Demand, PBS Aerospace Plans To More Than Double Small Turbojet Engine Capacity

PBS Aerospace, the U.S. subsidiary of the Czech-based PBS Group, plans to increase its production capacity for turbojet engines from 2,000 this year to 5,000 next year at its Roswell, Ga., plant, in part to handle an expected ramp up of the U.S. Air Force Extended Range Attack Missile (ERAM) and Family of Affordable Mass Munitions (FAMM) programs. The company makes the TJ80 turbojet used in the Zone 5 Technologies AGM-188A "Rusty Dagger"--one of the ERAM weapons. Last August, the…