To Help Meet USAF Demand, PBS Aerospace Plans To More Than Double Small Turbojet Engine Capacity

PBS Aerospace, the U.S. subsidiary of the Czech-based PBS Group, plans to increase its production capacity for turbojet engines from 2,000 this year to 5,000 next year at its Roswell, Ga., plant, in part to handle an expected ramp up of the U.S. Air Force Extended Range Attack Missile (ERAM) and Family of Affordable Mass Munitions (FAMM) programs. The company makes the TJ80 turbojet used in the Zone 5 Technologies AGM-188A "Rusty Dagger"--one of the ERAM weapons. Last August, the…
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Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
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