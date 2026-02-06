THAAD Will Integrate Into IBCS Faster And Cheaper Than DoD Planned, Northrop Grumman Says

Northrop Grumman [NOC] officials last week confirmed the integration of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system into its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) is proceeding faster and cheaper than the government originally estimated. “We actually went jointly into the program office, my counterpart and I, and showed the government a way that we could do that more quickly than maybe they thought could be done, do it more affordably than perhaps they had sort of…