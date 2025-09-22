Textron Delivers New XM204 Top Attack Munition In Support Of U.S. Army Europe Operations

Textron Systems [TXT] said Monday it has delivered the new XM204 top attack munition to the Army in support of U.S. Army Europe operations. The company said the delivery of the anti-vehicle XM204 munitions were part of the current low-rate initial production contract the Army awarded in July 2022. “The XM204 is the only system available of its kind providing autonomous terrain shaping capabilities,” Henry Finneral, Textron’s senior vice president for weapon systems, said in a statement. “Counter-mobility missions are…