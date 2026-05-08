Northrop Details Phase II Deal For Army’s ITDS, Delivering Prototypes In Third Quarter Of FY ‘27

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has secured a deal for its work to continue on the Army’s program developing the new Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) capability for current and future aviation platforms, with plans to deliver prototypes in the third quarter of fiscal year 2027 to support testing. The second phase of the ITDS effort will include providing 38 sensors and 12 processors, the company told Defense Daily, with the testing to begin in late FY ‘27. “Northrop Grumman is focused on…