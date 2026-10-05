Talon Blue Debuts In Autonomous Flight From Mojave

The Northrop Grumman [NOC] YFQ-48A Talon Blue had its flight debut from Mojave, Calif., the company said on Monday. The test combined "fully autonomous flight, including taxi, takeoff, in-flight maneuvers, and landing," according to Northrop Grumman. "Developed through company investment, Talon Blue combines modular design and advanced manufacturing to lower cost and support faster production without compromising mission capability." Talon Blue is the third Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) prototype to gain an Air Force designation and is a likely competitor…