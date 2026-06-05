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State Department Okays $1.8 Billion In FMS Deals, Including MH-60 Helos For Kiwis

Cal Biesecker By
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State Department Okays $1.8 Billion In FMS Deals, Including MH-60 Helos For Kiwis
An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Arabian Sea, March 20, 2019. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The State Department last week approved five separate potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS), valued at around $1.8 billion, including two for New Zealand worth nearly $1.6 billion. The largest deal, $1.5 billion, covers five Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built MH-60R multi-mission helicopters for New Zealand’s government. The helicopter FMS also includes Link 16 radios, GPS, airborne sonar system, 225 BAE Systems-built Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and guidance systems, 65 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, General Electric [GE] T700-GE-401D engines and more…

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