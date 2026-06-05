State Department Okays $1.8 Billion In FMS Deals, Including MH-60 Helos For Kiwis

The State Department last week approved five separate potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS), valued at around $1.8 billion, including two for New Zealand worth nearly $1.6 billion. The largest deal, $1.5 billion, covers five Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built MH-60R multi-mission helicopters for New Zealand’s government. The helicopter FMS also includes Link 16 radios, GPS, airborne sonar system, 225 BAE Systems-built Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and guidance systems, 65 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, General Electric [GE] T700-GE-401D engines and more…