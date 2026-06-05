State Department Okays $1.8 Billion In FMS Deals, Including MH-60 Helos For Kiwis

The State Department last week approved five separate potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS), valued at around $1.8 billion, including two for New Zealand worth nearly $1.6 billion. The largest deal, $1.5 billion, covers five Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built MH-60R multi-mission helicopters for New Zealand’s government. The helicopter FMS also includes Link 16 radios, GPS, airborne sonar system, 225 BAE Systems-built Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and guidance systems, 65 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, General Electric [GE] T700-GE-401D engines and more…
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Congress Updates
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
HASC Approves $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right To Repair’ Reform
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has approved its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with the panel moving to adopt a bipartisan […]
House Authorizers Retain Battleship Funding, But Want Nuclear-Power Report
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree […]
HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the […]
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