State Department Okays $1.7 Billion Foreign Military Sale To Support Spanish Frigates

The State Department on Thursday said it has approved a potential $1.7 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Spain of Aegis Weapon Systems and other equipment for that country’s F-100 Frigate Mid-Life Upgrade. Lockheed Martin [LMT], RTX [RTX], Ultra Maritime Naval Systems and Sensors, and General Dynamics [GD] are listed as the principal contractors for the FMS. Spain is seeking five shipsets of Aegis Weapon Systems, six digital signal processors, five MK 41 Baseline VIII Vertical Launching Systems, five Next…