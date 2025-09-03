Startup Developing Autonomous Laser System For Drone Defense Raises $10 Million

Aurelius Systems, a startup developing a directed energy system to defeat small drones, has raised $10 million in a seed round to accelerate development of its platform and scale operations. The seed round was led by General Catalyst and Draper Associates. San Francisco-based Aurelius has already demonstrated Archimedes, its autonomous laser platform at the Naval Post Graduate School’s Joint Interagency Field Experimentation. Archimedes is a lightweight, modular turret that can defeat Group 1 and 2 drones—which weigh up to 20…