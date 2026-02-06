Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) last week awarded Starfish Space a $54.5 million contract to prepare the company’s Otter space vehicle for the movement of national security space assets as necessary, including for the satellite disposal mission. The fixed-price contract builds on a $37.5 million award SSC made to Starfish in 2024 for the Seattle-based company to dock with, and augment maneuvers of, national security space assets (Defense Daily, May 20, 2024). A Defense Department announcement for the…