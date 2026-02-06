Sign In
Search
Air Force

Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility
Starfish Space's Otter space vehicle for rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking. Image: Starfish Space

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) last week awarded Starfish Space a $54.5 million contract to prepare the company’s Otter space vehicle for the movement of national security space assets as necessary, including for the satellite disposal mission. The fixed-price contract builds on a $37.5 million award SSC made to Starfish in 2024 for the Seattle-based company to dock with, and augment maneuvers of, national security space assets (Defense Daily, May 20, 2024). A Defense Department announcement for the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Missile Defense

Golden Dome Official Highlights Importance Of Affordability, Acquisition Reform

Business/Financial

FCC Approves Logos Space Enterprise Constellation Plans

Advanced / Transformational Technology

FMS Will Increase, Help U.S. Space R&D Efforts, COMSO Head Says

Trending

Lockheed Offering Robinson’s R66 For Army’s Flight School Next, Moving To Phase III With Bell, M1
RTX Signs Framework Agreements With DoD To Increase Production On Five Munitions
Current F-35 Configuration Complicates Fielding Of APG-85 Radar
DoD Selects 25 Vendors To Compete In First Round Of Drone Dominance Program
Saudi Arabia, Israel Get Nod For $15.7 Billion In Combined U.S. Arms Sales

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume