STAR-FISH Effort Seeks ‘Secure By Design’ Satellite

The Air Force Research Laboratory's space vehicles directorate at Kirtland AFB, N.M., is considering a program to develop a "secure by design" satellite under the Space Technology Advanced Research - Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH) effort. STAR-FISH "is to address cyber threats to national critical space missions (e.g., position, navigation, and timing, missile warning/missile tracking, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and satellite communications) through the research, design, development, testing, and demonstration of a comprehensive secure by design space vehicle system,"…