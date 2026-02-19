Spagnoletti Named New CEO Of Ursa Major As Jablonsky Departs

Rocket motor and engine developer Ursa Major on Thursday appointed Chris Spagnoletti as its new CEO effective immediately, succeeding Dan Jablonsky who took over leadership of the company in August 2024 from Joe Laurienti, founder of the startup. Ursa Major said Jablonsky is departing after leading a period of significant growth and technical achievement, including the company’s best year on record.” Spagnoletti joined Ursa Major in 2022 and most recently served as president of liquid systems, leading the company’s hypersonic…