SpaceX Wins String Of Launches For NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1

SpaceX has received $739 million in new task orders for Phase 3, Lane 1 of National Security Space Launch (NSSL), according to Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC). The nine launches of Space Development Agency (SDA) and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellites are to start late this year and end in fiscal 2028. "SSC awarded the SDA-2 missions to SpaceX for launches projected to begin in 4QFY26, and awarded the SDA-3 missions to SpaceX for launches to begin in 3QFY27,"…