In April, the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) announced the initial launch of 10 of 28 planned satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. for the Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking Layers of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The SpaceX Falcon 9 carried the satellites (SDA Photo)
The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) last Friday awarded SpaceX task orders worth $733.6 million to launch spacecraft for the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL)…