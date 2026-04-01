SpaceX Awarded Task Order For SDA-4 Mission

SpaceX has received a more than $178 million task order from U.S. Space Force's Systems Command (SSC) for two National Security Space Launch Phase 3, Lane 1 launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., for the Space Development Agency-4 (SDA-4) mission in fiscal 2027. The latter includes "dozens of missile tracking satellites" by Sierra Space, SSC said on Tuesday. In January 2024, SDA awarded newcomer Sierra Space an up to $740 million Other…