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SpaceX Awarded Task Order For SDA-4 Mission

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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SpaceX Awarded Task Order For SDA-4 Mission
Pictured is a SpaceX photo of the company's Falcon 9 launch of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer-B (T1TL-B) mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on Sept. 10, 2025.

SpaceX has received a more than $178 million task order from U.S. Space Force's Systems Command (SSC) for two National Security Space Launch Phase 3, Lane 1 launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., for the Space Development Agency-4 (SDA-4) mission in fiscal 2027. The latter includes "dozens of missile tracking satellites" by Sierra Space, SSC said on Tuesday. In January 2024, SDA awarded newcomer Sierra Space an up to $740 million Other…

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