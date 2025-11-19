Sign In
Spacecraft Mission Control Company Quindar Raises $18 Million For Classified Ops Center

Cal Biesecker By
Quindar dashboard. Image: Quindar
Quindar dashboard. Image: Quindar

Quindar, a small software company that has developed a spacecraft mission control platform, has raised $18 million in a new funding round to establish a classified mission operations center that will speed the time it takes for government and commercial customers to have operational control of space-based assets, the Denver-based company said on Wednesday. The Series A round was led by Washington Harbour. The classified mission operations center will be located in the Denver area and begin initial operations by…

