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Space Systems Command Conducts VICTUS DIEM Tactically Responsive Space Exercise

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Systems Command Conducts VICTUS DIEM Tactically Responsive Space Exercise
Pictured is a Firefly Aerospace photo related to the VICTUS DIEM exercise--the first part of which was a demonstration of payload processing in less than 12 hours.

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC), Lockheed Martin [LMT], and Firefly Aerospace [FLY] conducted the VICTUS DIEM tactically responsive space exercise late last year and early this year, according to SSC. The two-part event--a tabletop exercise late last year and a rapid launch simulation exercise in January--codified "the necessary rapid payload processing and launch tactics and techniques necessary for posturing the service to meet urgent national security and warfighter demands," SSC said on Wednesday. During the rapid payload processing…

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