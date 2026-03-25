Space Systems Command Conducts VICTUS DIEM Tactically Responsive Space Exercise

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC), Lockheed Martin [LMT], and Firefly Aerospace [FLY] conducted the VICTUS DIEM tactically responsive space exercise late last year and early this year, according to SSC. The two-part event--a tabletop exercise late last year and a rapid launch simulation exercise in January--codified "the necessary rapid payload processing and launch tactics and techniques necessary for posturing the service to meet urgent national security and warfighter demands," SSC said on Wednesday. During the rapid payload processing…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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