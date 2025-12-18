Space Force’s Space Test Program S30 Mission Launched From Wallops Island

A Rocket Lab [RKLB] Electron rocket carrying the Pentagon's Space Test Program (STP) S30 mission lifted off from the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Va., on Thursday, according to U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. S30 has four research and development, low Earth orbit DiskSat satellites, funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and developed by Aerospace Corp. as an alternative to cube satellites. "In the coming days, satellite operators will make initial contact with…