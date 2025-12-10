Space Force To Begin Outlining Acquisition Reform Plans Early In 2026

The Space Force in early 2026 plans to begin providing “inputs” to the Defense Department’s top acquisition office on how it will streamline and accelerate its acquisition efforts in response to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive last month aimed at getting capabilities and services from industry faster, the head of Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday. The messaging to the DoD Office of Acquisition and Sustainment will go from Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the Space Force’s acquisition executive, through…