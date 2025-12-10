Sign In
Space Force To Begin Outlining Acquisition Reform Plans Early In 2026

Cal Biesecker By
Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander, U.S. Space Systems Command. Photo: U.S. Space Force

The Space Force in early 2026 plans to begin providing “inputs” to the Defense Department’s top acquisition office on how it will streamline and accelerate its acquisition efforts in response to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive last month aimed at getting capabilities and services from industry faster, the head of Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday. The messaging to the DoD Office of Acquisition and Sustainment will go from Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the Space Force’s acquisition executive, through…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

