Located in the Mission Control Station at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, the Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Battlespace Awareness Center (OBAC) provides near-real-time OPIR data exploitation products that deliver situational awareness to Space Delta 4 operators and other users. Photo: U.S. Space Force
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
3 seconds ago |
03/03/2025

BAE Systems has won a $151 million contract to deliver a prototype ground-based command and control system for the Space Force’s missile warning and tracking capabilities, the service’s Space Systems Command said on Monday.

The contract for the Future Operationally…

