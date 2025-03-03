Located in the Mission Control Station at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, the Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Battlespace Awareness Center (OBAC) provides near-real-time OPIR data exploitation products that deliver situational awareness to Space Delta 4 operators and other users. Photo: U.S. Space Force
BAE Systems has won a $151 million contract to deliver a prototype ground-based command and control system for the Space Force’s missile warning and tracking capabilities, the service’s Space Systems Command said on Monday.
The contract for the Future Operationally…