Space Force Picks Blue Origin As Lessee For Heavy Pad Development At Vandenberg

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is the Space Force's choice as a lessee to develop heavy and super heavy launch pads for Space Launch Complex-14 (SLC-14) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. That area of Vandenberg represents a "greenfield" development that would likely involve significant funding. "Several crucial milestones must be achieved before any construction or launch activities can commence, to include safety assessments and an environmental impact analysis," Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Tuesday. "The timeline…